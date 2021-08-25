North Carolina reports over 6K COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths statewide in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 991,433 PCR positive cases and 181,138 antigen positive cases, 3,503 people hospitalized and 14,212 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 6,130 new total cases and 60 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 15,509,493 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: