North Carolina reports over 6K COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths statewide in a day

Posted at 5:32 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 17:34:44-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 991,433 PCR positive cases and 181,138 antigen positive cases, 3,503 people hospitalized and 14,212 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 6,130 new total cases and 60 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 15,509,493 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

8/23/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,172,5716,13014,212603,50316113.50%15,509,49348,510
BERTIE COUNTY1,9738460
CAMDEN COUNTY771870
CHOWAN COUNTY1,70511370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,8639170
DARE COUNTY2,87815100
GATES COUNTY8293130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,2804650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,0603620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,7969880
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,1544110
LOCAL TOTALS19,309743560
