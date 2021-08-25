North Carolina reports over 6K COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths statewide in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 991,433 PCR positive cases and 181,138 antigen positive cases, 3,503 people hospitalized and 14,212 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 6,130 new total cases and 60 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 15,509,493 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|8/23/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,172,571
|6,130
|14,212
|60
|3,503
|161
|13.50%
|15,509,493
|48,510
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,973
|8
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|771
|8
|7
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,705
|11
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,863
|9
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,878
|15
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|829
|3
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,280
|4
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,060
|3
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,796
|9
|88
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,154
|4
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|19,309
|74
|356
|0