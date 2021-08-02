North Carolina reports over 8K new COVID-19 cases statewide since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 894,778 PCR positive cases and 161,921 antigen positive cases, 1,359 people hospitalized and 13,670 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 8,623 new total cases and 35 new deaths from Friday.
A total of 14,477,619 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.6%.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,056,699
|8,623
|13,670
|35
|1,359
|191
|10.60%
|14,477,619
|92,975
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,816
|2
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|709
|4
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,551
|9
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,658
|20
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,409
|46
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|764
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,137
|4
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,936
|8
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,518
|22
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,063
|8
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,561
|124
|350
|0