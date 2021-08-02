North Carolina reports over 8K new COVID-19 cases statewide since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 894,778 PCR positive cases and 161,921 antigen positive cases, 1,359 people hospitalized and 13,670 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 8,623 new total cases and 35 new deaths from Friday.

A total of 14,477,619 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.6%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: