North Carolina reports over 8K new COVID-19 cases statewide since Friday

Posted at 5:50 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 17:50:42-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 894,778 PCR positive cases and 161,921 antigen positive cases, 1,359 people hospitalized and 13,670 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 8,623 new total cases and 35 new deaths from Friday.

A total of 14,477,619 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.6%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,056,6998,62313,670351,35919110.60%14,477,61992,975
BERTIE COUNTY1,8162450
CAMDEN COUNTY709460
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5519370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,65820160
DARE COUNTY2,40946100
GATES COUNTY7641130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1374640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9368610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,51822870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0638110
LOCAL TOTALS17,5611243500

