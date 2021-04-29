North Carolina sees 1,985 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths in 24 hours

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 828,577 PCR positive cases and 138,944 antigen positive cases, 1,137 people hospitalized and 12,631 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,985 new total cases and 12 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 12,365,675 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 967,521 1,985 12,631 12 1,137 20 4.50% BERTIE COUNTY 1,746 2 43 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 651 0 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,450 3 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,520 9 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,081 3 10 0 GATES COUNTY 729 2 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,080 4 63 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,863 2 58 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,299 4 80 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 987 3 10 1 LOCAL TOTALS 16,406 32 320 1

