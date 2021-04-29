North Carolina sees 1,985 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths in 24 hours

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 828,577 PCR positive cases and 138,944 antigen positive cases, 1,137 people hospitalized and 12,631 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,985 new total cases and 12 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 12,365,675 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|967,521
|1,985
|12,631
|12
|1,137
|20
|4.50%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,746
|2
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|651
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,450
|3
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,520
|9
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,081
|3
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|729
|2
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,080
|4
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,863
|2
|58
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,299
|4
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|987
|3
|10
|1
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,406
|32
|320
|1