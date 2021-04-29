Watch
North Carolina sees 1,985 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths in 24 hours

Posted at 2:41 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 14:41:00-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 828,577 PCR positive cases and 138,944 antigen positive cases, 1,137 people hospitalized and 12,631 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,985 new total cases and 12 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 12,365,675 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS967,5211,98512,631121,137204.50%
BERTIE COUNTY1,7462430
CAMDEN COUNTY651050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4503220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5209160
DARE COUNTY2,0813100
GATES COUNTY7292130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0804630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8632580
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2994800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY9873101
LOCAL TOTALS16,406323201

