North Carolina's COVID-19 death toll nears 12K as state reports 2,112 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 781,850 PCR positive cases and 121,524 antigen positive cases, 945 people hospitalized and 11,987 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,112 new total COVID-19 cases and 93 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 11,134,163 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas: