North Carolina's COVID-19 death toll nears 12K as state reports 2,112 new cases

Posted at 6:54 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 18:54:31-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 781,850 PCR positive cases and 121,524 antigen positive cases, 945 people hospitalized and 11,987 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,112 new total COVID-19 cases and 93 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 11,134,163 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS903,3742,11211,98793
BERTIE COUNTY1,6921420
CAMDEN COUNTY620150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3920220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4508150
DARE COUNTY1,959880
GATES COUNTY7003120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9952630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7723390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1645780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY940090
LOCAL TOTALS15,684312930
