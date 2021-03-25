North Carolina's COVID-19 death toll nears 12K as state reports 2,112 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 781,850 PCR positive cases and 121,524 antigen positive cases, 945 people hospitalized and 11,987 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,112 new total COVID-19 cases and 93 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 11,134,163 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|903,374
|2,112
|11,987
|93
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,692
|1
|42
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|620
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,392
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,450
|8
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,959
|8
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|700
|3
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,995
|2
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,772
|3
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,164
|5
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|940
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,684
|31
|293
|0