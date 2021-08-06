North Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 1,715; State sees 338% increase in hospitalizations in 1 month

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 906,180 PCR positive cases and 164,957 antigen positive cases, 1,715 people hospitalized and 13,736 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 4,506 new total cases and 12 new deaths from Thursday.
A month ago, North Carolina reported just 391 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
A total of 14,618,253 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.6%.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,071,137
|4,506
|13,736
|12
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,832
|5
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|709
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,566
|8
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,691
|11
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,474
|17
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|772
|3
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,151
|2
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,942
|1
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,547
|9
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,074
|2
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,758
|58
|350
|0