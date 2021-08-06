Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 1,715; State sees 338% increase in hospitalizations in 1 month

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 14:04:05-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 906,180 PCR positive cases and 164,957 antigen positive cases, 1,715 people hospitalized and 13,736 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 4,506 new total cases and 12 new deaths from Thursday.

A month ago, North Carolina reported just 391 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

A total of 14,618,253 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.6%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,071,1374,50613,73612
BERTIE COUNTY1,8325450
CAMDEN COUNTY709060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5668370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,69111160
DARE COUNTY2,47417100
GATES COUNTY7723130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1512640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9421610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,5479870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0742110
LOCAL TOTALS17,758583500
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo