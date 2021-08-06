North Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 1,715; State sees 338% increase in hospitalizations in 1 month

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 906,180 PCR positive cases and 164,957 antigen positive cases, 1,715 people hospitalized and 13,736 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 4,506 new total cases and 12 new deaths from Thursday.

A month ago, North Carolina reported just 391 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

A total of 14,618,253 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.6%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: