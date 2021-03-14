One year after Virginia's first reported COVID-19 death, state death toll passes 10K

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 594,735 total cases, 467,995 of which are confirmed and 126,740 are probable. There are 10,019 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,381 being confirmed and 1,638 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,173, and deaths are up by 34 since Saturday.

A total of 6,174,378 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday, Virginia has not released its COVID-19 vaccine numbers. This article will be updated when the numbers are released.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 857 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 206 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,063 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 55 fewer hospitalizations from Saturday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,297.

223 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

135 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 879 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,929 in the state - that's 30% usage.

49,083 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: