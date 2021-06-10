Percent of positive COVID-19 cases drops to low of 2% statewide

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,425 total cases, 527,193 of which are confirmed and 150,232 are probable. There are 11,270 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,508 being confirmed and 1,762 being probable. The case numbers are up by 215, and deaths are up by 10 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,521,258 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 8,513,126 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 47,599 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 276 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 126 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 402 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

113 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

73 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 776 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 25% usage.

56,717 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Virginia's statewide 7-day average percent of positive COVID-19 cases is now at a low of 2%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 677,425 215 30,086 36 11,270 10 8,513,126 47,599 ACCOMACK 2,866 0 211 0 44 0 26,522 117 CHESAPEAKE 21,159 8 1021 1 303 1 191,814 1,361 FRANKLIN 1,135 0 56 0 33 1 6,324 32 GLOUCESTER 2,260 0 64 0 49 0 32,266 158 HAMPTON 10,684 3 414 1 179 0 102,827 580 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,168 2 150 0 70 0 33,255 168 JAMES CITY 4,652 1 163 0 72 0 82,587 280 MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 8,651 21 NEWPORT NEWS 14,260 4 483 2 234 1 131,175 903 NORFOLK 17,948 5 1026 0 267 1 154,161 1,596 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 12,606 43 POQUOSON 895 0 25 0 17 0 12,271 66 PORTSMOUTH 9,154 0 681 0 201 0 61,328 437 SOUTHAMPTON 1,985 0 56 0 57 0 12,504 56 SUFFOLK 7,994 0 459 0 191 0 70,185 526 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,264 8 1,694 2 409 1 374,933 2,869 WILLIAMSBURG 771 1 29 0 13 0 12,735 40 YORK 3,786 3 78 0 55 0 62,649 354 LOCAL TOTALS 140,387 35 6,712 6 2242 5 1,388,793 9,607

