Percent of positive COVID-19 cases drops to low of 2% statewide

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 677,425 total cases, 527,193 of which are confirmed and 150,232 are probable. There are 11,270 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,508 being confirmed and 1,762 being probable. The case numbers are up by 215, and deaths are up by 10 since Wednesday.
A total of 7,521,258 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 8,513,126 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 47,599 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 276 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 126 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 402 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
113 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
73 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 776 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 25% usage.
56,717 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Virginia's statewide 7-day average percent of positive COVID-19 cases is now at a low of 2%.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|677,425
|215
|30,086
|36
|11,270
|10
|8,513,126
|47,599
|ACCOMACK
|2,866
|0
|211
|0
|44
|0
|26,522
|117
|CHESAPEAKE
|21,159
|8
|1021
|1
|303
|1
|191,814
|1,361
|FRANKLIN
|1,135
|0
|56
|0
|33
|1
|6,324
|32
|GLOUCESTER
|2,260
|0
|64
|0
|49
|0
|32,266
|158
|HAMPTON
|10,684
|3
|414
|1
|179
|0
|102,827
|580
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,168
|2
|150
|0
|70
|0
|33,255
|168
|JAMES CITY
|4,652
|1
|163
|0
|72
|0
|82,587
|280
|MATHEWS
|599
|0
|22
|0
|12
|0
|8,651
|21
|NEWPORT NEWS
|14,260
|4
|483
|2
|234
|1
|131,175
|903
|NORFOLK
|17,948
|5
|1026
|0
|267
|1
|154,161
|1,596
|NORTHAMPTON
|807
|0
|80
|0
|36
|0
|12,606
|43
|POQUOSON
|895
|0
|25
|0
|17
|0
|12,271
|66
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,154
|0
|681
|0
|201
|0
|61,328
|437
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,985
|0
|56
|0
|57
|0
|12,504
|56
|SUFFOLK
|7,994
|0
|459
|0
|191
|0
|70,185
|526
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|36,264
|8
|1,694
|2
|409
|1
|374,933
|2,869
|WILLIAMSBURG
|771
|1
|29
|0
|13
|0
|12,735
|40
|YORK
|3,786
|3
|78
|0
|55
|0
|62,649
|354
|LOCAL TOTALS
|140,387
|35
|6,712
|6
|2242
|5
|1,388,793
|9,607