Percent of positive COVID-19 cases drops to low of 2% statewide

Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 10, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,425 total cases, 527,193 of which are confirmed and 150,232 are probable. There are 11,270 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,508 being confirmed and 1,762 being probable. The case numbers are up by 215, and deaths are up by 10 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,521,258 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 8,513,126 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 47,599 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 276 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 126 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 402 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

113 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

73 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 776 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 25% usage.

56,717 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Virginia's statewide 7-day average percent of positive COVID-19 cases is now at a low of 2%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS677,42521530,0863611,270108,513,12647,599
ACCOMACK2,8660211044026,522117
CHESAPEAKE21,1598102113031191,8141,361
FRANKLIN1,13505603316,32432
GLOUCESTER2,260064049032,266158
HAMPTON10,684341411790102,827580
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1682150070033,255168
JAMES CITY4,6521163072082,587280
MATHEWS59902201208,65121
NEWPORT NEWS14,260448322341131,175903
NORFOLK17,9485102602671154,1611,596
NORTHAMPTON807080036012,60643
POQUOSON895025017012,27166
PORTSMOUTH9,15406810201061,328437
SOUTHAMPTON1,985056057012,50456
SUFFOLK7,99404590191070,185526
VIRGINIA BEACH36,26481,69424091374,9332,869
WILLIAMSBURG771129013012,73540
YORK3,786378055062,649354
LOCAL TOTALS140,387356,7126224251,388,7939,607

