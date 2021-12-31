Tidewater Community College switches to online learning through Jan. 18

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Tidewater Community College students are being asked not to return to campus after Winter Break due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant.

According to a release from TCC, the college will implement a remote work and learning environment from January 3 to January 18, 2022. Spring semester classes begin on January 10, and all in-person classes will be switched to synchronous online delivery.

Classes will remain remote at least through January 18.

Spring semester enrollment is ongoing, and virtual resources will be available by email at info@tcc.edu or by calling (757) 822-1111. Student support services will be available for extended hours January 3 through January 14 as follows:

Monday - Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



The college will also offer a virtual Special Enrollment Day on January 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.