Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

items.[0].image.alt
Marta Lavandier/AP
Passengers wait in a long line to get a COVID-19 test to travel overseas at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Recent flight cancelations caused many passengers to redo their tests while others were unable to get the test locally due to long lines caused by the surge of the Delta variant. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Covid-19 travel
Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 17:11:26-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 in the U.S., returning to levels not seen since the winter surge.

Cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed in the last month, driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

The country was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is over 107,000. The virus is spreading quickly through unvaccinated populations, especially in the South. Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi have had hospitals overrun with patients.

The U.S. first crossed the 100,000 average number in November and peaked at about 250,000 in early January before bottoming out in late June.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo