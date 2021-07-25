Vaccination clinic offering all three COVID-19 vaccines comes to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach is offering residents another chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 community vaccination clinic in the Senior Resource Center, located at 912 Princess Anne Road.

The clinic will take place on Thursday, July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible to be vaccinated, however, minors 12-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Pre-registration is encouraged, however, walk-ins will be welcomed. Everyone must wear a face mask.

For those receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, a follow-up clinic for the second dose is scheduled on Thursday, August 26 from 9 to 11 a.m.

To register for first-dose appointments on July 29, click here. To register for the second dose click here.