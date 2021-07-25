Watch
Vaccination clinic offering all three COVID-19 vaccines comes to Virginia Beach

Nathan Sharkey
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Nashville, Tennessee.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 17:17:54-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach is offering residents another chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 community vaccination clinic in the Senior Resource Center, located at 912 Princess Anne Road.

The clinic will take place on Thursday, July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible to be vaccinated, however, minors 12-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Pre-registration is encouraged, however, walk-ins will be welcomed. Everyone must wear a face mask.

For those receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, a follow-up clinic for the second dose is scheduled on Thursday, August 26 from 9 to 11 a.m.

To register for first-dose appointments on July 29, click here. To register for the second dose click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

