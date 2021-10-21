Virginia administers over 25K COVID-19 vaccine doses in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 913,100 total cases, 679,262 of which are confirmed and 233,838 are probable. There are 13,624 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,461 being confirmed and 2,163 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,779 and deaths are up by 39 since Wednesday.

A total of 9,762,971 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 11,178,237 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 25,226 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday there are 1,199 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 112 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,311 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

334 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

214 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

70,704 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

