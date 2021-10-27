Virginia Beach reports highest local COVID-19 case count with nearly 100 cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 921,630 total cases, 685,227 of which are confirmed and 236,403 are probable. There are 13,827 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,618 being confirmed and 2,209 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,631, and deaths are up by 34 since Tuesday.

A total of 9,878,967 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,060 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 115 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,175 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

315 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

213 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

71,151 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: