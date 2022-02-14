Virginia continues to report decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide

According to their website, there are now 1,610,726 total cases, 1,148,561 of which are confirmed and 462,165 are probable. There are 17,697 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 14,689 being confirmed and 3,008 being probable. The case numbers are up by 8,035 and deaths are up by 215 since Friday.

A total of 12,587,125 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 15,161,726 COVID-19 vaccines. That is an average of 44,196 statewide doses given since Friday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,563 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 113 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,676 people being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

349 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

101,801 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: