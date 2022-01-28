Virginia hospitals have discharged more than 90K COVID-19 patients since beginning of pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,525,591 total cases, 1,088,471 of which are confirmed and 437,120 are probable. There are 16,127 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,467 being confirmed and 2,660 being probable. The case numbers are up by 10,729 and deaths are up by 39 since Thursday.

A total of 12,224,499 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday, Virginia has given a total of 14,663,099 COVID-19 vaccines. That is an average of 15,302 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 3,036 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 161 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,197 people being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

552 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

90,236 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: