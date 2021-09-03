Watch
Virginia passes 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine given; 57% of state's population fully vaccinated

Posted at 12:17 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 12:17:42-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 778,167 total cases, 591,108 of which are confirmed and 187,059 are probable. There are 11,899 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,054 being confirmed and 1,845 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,070, and deaths are up by 20 since Thursday.

Hampton Roads areas reported 919 new cases in 24 hours, which is 22.5% of the statewide daily increase.

A total of 8,639,578 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday, Virginia has given 10,015,288 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 57% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,732 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 160 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,892 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

466 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

62,952 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS778,1674,07011,8992010,015,28822,851
ACCOMACK3,3762354132,578114
CHESAPEAKE24,8561193160233,704739
FRANKLIN1,30163508,03840
GLOUCESTER3,0052253037,51086
HAMPTON12,773781921123,216379
ISLE OF WIGHT3,6831673039,496103
JAMES CITY5,6874778092,819170
MATHEWS74261409,70934
NEWPORT NEWS17,3961152500160,732508
NORFOLK21,0501112880188,814723
NORTHAMPTON923337014,83961
POQUOSON1,032318013,85436
PORTSMOUTH10,67863210077,617271
SOUTHAMPTON2,112558015,45863
SUFFOLK9,34736202087,074377
VIRGINIA BEACH43,0682264505449,8831,260
WILLIAMSBURG915914014,20218
YORK4,5423160072,291130
LOCAL TOTALS166,486919240271,671,8345,112
