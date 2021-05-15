Virginia passes grim milestone of 11K COVID-19 deaths; Capacity restrictions ease statewide as vaccination rates increase

The Virginia Department of Health released its daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 669,904 total cases, 521,485 of which are confirmed and 148,419 are probable. There are 11,008 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,288 being confirmed and 1,720 being probable. The case numbers are up by 685, and deaths are up by 17 since Friday.

A total of 7,255,956 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has not updated its COVID-19 vaccination numbers for Saturday. This article will be updated when the numbers are released.

As COVID-19 vaccinations increase, Gov. Ralph Northam loosened restrictions on impact sports, entertainment venues, and social gatherings starting Saturday, May 15.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Saturday, there are 575 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 125 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 700 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 16 more hospitalizations from Friday.

198 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

115 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 858 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 29% usage.

55,535 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case information for local areas: