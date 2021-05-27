Watch
Virginia reaches milestone of 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given statewide

Posted at 11:06 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 11:06:32-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 674,439 total cases, 524,769 of which are confirmed and 149,670 are probable. There are 11,152 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,415 being confirmed and 1,737 being probable. The case numbers are up by 357, and deaths are up by 9 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,391,804 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 8,020,944 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 41,467 statewide doses given in a day. Hampton Roads administered 14% of the statewide COVID-19 vaccines given since Wednesday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Thursday, there are 412 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 102 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 514 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

142 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

80 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 817 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,059 in the state - that's 27% usage.

55,946 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS674,43935711,15298,020,94441,467
ACCOMACK2,854142025,27272
CHESAPEAKE21,06282980179,997751
FRANKLIN1,13303205,94226
GLOUCESTER2,248049030,925168
HAMPTON10,5968178096,783553
ISLE OF WIGHT3,160269031,546116
JAMES CITY4,635372079,789268
MATHEWS600-11208,40439
NEWPORT NEWS14,17342291123,487629
NORFOLK17,84272610144,905566
NORTHAMPTON808036012,08248
POQUOSON887116011,75433
PORTSMOUTH9,1166199057,335297
SOUTHAMPTON1,983056011,94438
SUFFOLK7,9663191066,091326
VIRGINIA BEACH36,106134061352,7451,667
WILLIAMSBURG769013012,26441
YORK3,774354059,652258
LOCAL TOTALS139,71258221321,310,9175,896
