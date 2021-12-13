Virginia reaches over 1 million COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,000,694 total cases, 734,937 of which are confirmed and 265,757 are probable. There are 14,957 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,547 being confirmed and 2,410 being probable. The case numbers are up by 6,625, and deaths are up by 62 since Friday.

A total of 10,759,694 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 13,322,842 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 121,743 statewide doses given since Monday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,206 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 72 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,278 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

292 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

164 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

75,377 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: