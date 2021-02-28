Menu

Virginia reports 1,736 COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads cities report 434 cases, 15 deaths

Posted at 9:57 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 09:57:58-05

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 576,050 total cases, 453,932 of which are confirmed and 122,118 are probable. There are 8,552 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 7,334 being confirmed and 1,218 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,736, and deaths are up by 170 since Saturday.

A total of 5,902,722 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 1,152 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 171 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,323 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 51 fewer hospitalizations from Saturday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,115.

295 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

180 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 897 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,919 in the state - that's 31% usage.

46,935 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS576,0501,7368,5521701,933,95378,049
ACCOMACK2,60263509,381408
CHESAPEAKE18,23373187442,7441,083
FRANKLIN98532601,63419
GLOUCESTER1,863837110,430754
HAMPTON8,65152111024,2802,240
ISLE OF WIGHT2,64965218,541677
JAMES CITY3,8672152127,4013,716
MATHEWS55221002,973273
NEWPORT NEWS11,46837161331,1292,664
NORFOLK14,89860189031,0901,442
NORTHAMPTON71413314,814237
POQUOSON71951403,389220
PORTSMOUTH7,66619140111,324300
SOUTHAMPTON1,85445103,82350
SUFFOLK6,90125151115,126798
VIRGINIA BEACH30,595104302288,4603,003
WILLIAMSBURG5240903,551400
YORK3,008830016,7001,419
LOCAL TOTALS117,749434159015336,79019,703
