Virginia reports 1,736 COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads cities report 434 cases, 15 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 576,050 total cases, 453,932 of which are confirmed and 122,118 are probable. There are 8,552 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 7,334 being confirmed and 1,218 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,736, and deaths are up by 170 since Saturday.

A total of 5,902,722 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 1,152 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 171 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,323 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 51 fewer hospitalizations from Saturday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,115.

295 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

180 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 897 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,919 in the state - that's 31% usage.

46,935 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: