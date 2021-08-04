Virginia reports 1.7K new COVID-19 cases, 70 additional hospitalizations statewide

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 701,059 total cases, 542,190 of which are confirmed and 158,869 are probable. There are 11,541 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,745 being confirmed and 1,796 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,717, and deaths are up by 5 since Tuesday.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

Eastern Shore District 13.3%

Chesapeake 11.5%

Western Tidewater District 10.9%

Hampton 9.9%

Peninsula District 9.4%

Norfolk 10%

Portsmouth 11.2%

Virginia Beach 9.3%

A total of 8,038,427 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 9,486,377 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 16,072 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 559 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 100 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 668 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

179 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,335 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here is a local case breakdown: