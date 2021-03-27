Menu

Virginia reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up 17% of vaccines given since Friday

Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 10:42:50-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 613,974 total cases, 480,405 of which are confirmed and 133,569 are probable. There are 10,178 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,536 being confirmed and 1,642 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,912, and deaths are up by 24 since Friday.

A total of 6,398,177 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 3,403,097 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 46,089 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has not updated its hospitalization numbers as of Saturday. This article will be updated when the numbers are released.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 26,210.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS613,9741,91210,178243,403,09746,089
ACCOMACK2,695437015,51129
CHESAPEAKE19,35839269378,9501,332
FRANKLIN1,05432803,09934
GLOUCESTER2,040945016,02382
HAMPTON9,41039150043,411449
ISLE OF WIGHT2,8811558016,187170
JAMES CITY4,2021369044,861423
MATHEWS57511204,99431
NEWPORT NEWS12,52578207354,627482
NORFOLK15,97867235056,900578
NORTHAMPTON74553407,62534
POQUOSON79341605,97558
PORTSMOUTH8,26223169123,869342
SOUTHAMPTON1,90435206,597100
SUFFOLK7,32619174029,503356
VIRGINIA BEACH32,8751093591155,1032,824
WILLIAMSBURG640281105,80643
YORK3,3931750028,827298
LOCAL TOTALS126,65647619758597,8687,665
