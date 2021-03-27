Virginia reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up 17% of vaccines given since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 613,974 total cases, 480,405 of which are confirmed and 133,569 are probable. There are 10,178 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,536 being confirmed and 1,642 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,912, and deaths are up by 24 since Friday.

A total of 6,398,177 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 3,403,097 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 46,089 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has not updated its hospitalization numbers as of Saturday. This article will be updated when the numbers are released.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 26,210.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: