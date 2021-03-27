Virginia reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up 17% of vaccines given since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 613,974 total cases, 480,405 of which are confirmed and 133,569 are probable. There are 10,178 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,536 being confirmed and 1,642 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,912, and deaths are up by 24 since Friday.
A total of 6,398,177 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 3,403,097 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 46,089 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has not updated its hospitalization numbers as of Saturday. This article will be updated when the numbers are released.
The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 26,210.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|613,974
|1,912
|10,178
|24
|3,403,097
|46,089
|ACCOMACK
|2,695
|4
|37
|0
|15,511
|29
|CHESAPEAKE
|19,358
|39
|269
|3
|78,950
|1,332
|FRANKLIN
|1,054
|3
|28
|0
|3,099
|34
|GLOUCESTER
|2,040
|9
|45
|0
|16,023
|82
|HAMPTON
|9,410
|39
|150
|0
|43,411
|449
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|2,881
|15
|58
|0
|16,187
|170
|JAMES CITY
|4,202
|13
|69
|0
|44,861
|423
|MATHEWS
|575
|1
|12
|0
|4,994
|31
|NEWPORT NEWS
|12,525
|78
|207
|3
|54,627
|482
|NORFOLK
|15,978
|67
|235
|0
|56,900
|578
|NORTHAMPTON
|745
|5
|34
|0
|7,625
|34
|POQUOSON
|793
|4
|16
|0
|5,975
|58
|PORTSMOUTH
|8,262
|23
|169
|1
|23,869
|342
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,904
|3
|52
|0
|6,597
|100
|SUFFOLK
|7,326
|19
|174
|0
|29,503
|356
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|32,875
|109
|359
|1
|155,103
|2,824
|WILLIAMSBURG
|640
|28
|11
|0
|5,806
|43
|YORK
|3,393
|17
|50
|0
|28,827
|298
|LOCAL TOTALS
|126,656
|476
|1975
|8
|597,868
|7,665