Virginia reports 155 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads reports 47 new cases, 2 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 676,741 total cases, 526,590 of which are confirmed and 150,151 are probable. There are 11,236 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,481 being confirmed and 1,755 being probable. The case numbers are up by 155, and deaths are up by 7 since Saturday.

Sunday marked the 12th day in a row that Virginia has reported under 500 daily COVID-19 cases.

A total of 7,486,768 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has given a total of 8,340,878 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 1,607 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 334 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 95 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 429 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

112 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

84 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 769 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 25% usage.

56,630 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: