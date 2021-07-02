Virginia reports 180 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads reports 39 new cases, no deaths

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 680,744 total cases, 529,770 of which are confirmed and 150,974 are probable. There are 11,423 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,642 being confirmed and 1,781 being probable. The case numbers are up by 180, and deaths are up by 4 since Thursday.

A total of 7,714,052 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday, the VDH has administered 9,089,128 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 16,634 vaccines were given since Thursday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Friday, there are 163 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 84 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 247 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

61 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

36 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 730 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,234 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: