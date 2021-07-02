Watch
Virginia reports 180 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads reports 39 new cases, no deaths

Posted at 11:56 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 11:56:10-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 680,744 total cases, 529,770 of which are confirmed and 150,974 are probable. There are 11,423 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,642 being confirmed and 1,781 being probable. The case numbers are up by 180, and deaths are up by 4 since Thursday.

A total of 7,714,052 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday, the VDH has administered 9,089,128 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 16,634 vaccines were given since Thursday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Friday, there are 163 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 84 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 247 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

61 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

36 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 730 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,234 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS680,74418011,42349,089,12816,634
ACCOMACK2,872045028,38374
CHESAPEAKE21,26733070206,875383
FRANKLIN1,14203306,79418
GLOUCESTER2,278049033,97559
HAMPTON10,73101820109,768251
ISLE OF WIGHT3,180370035,61858
JAMES CITY4,679072087,000119
MATHEWS60401208,95112
NEWPORT NEWS14,37212390141,387342
NORFOLK18,05962720165,974563
NORTHAMPTON809036013,36649
POQUOSON900018012,92826
PORTSMOUTH9,2229204066,494154
SOUTHAMPTON1,989057013,39128
SUFFOLK8,0092192075,468173
VIRGINIA BEACH36,451124160401,913852
WILLIAMSBURG769013013,42522
YORK3,807359066,567105
LOCAL TOTALS141,14039227601,488,2773,288
