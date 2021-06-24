Virginia reports 193 new COVID-19 cases; 59% of state population vaccinated with at least one dose

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 679,330 total cases, 528,805 of which are confirmed and 150,525 are probable. There are 11,378 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,608 being confirmed and 1,770 being probable. The case numbers are up by 193, and deaths are up by 1 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,646,916 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 8,915,179 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 26,505 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 188 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 60 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 248 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

63 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

34 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 744 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,099 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: