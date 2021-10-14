Virginia reports 2,603 new COVID-19 cases; Virginia Beach, Hampton see Hampton Roads' highest death counts

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 900,581 total cases, 671,370 of which are confirmed and 229,211 are probable. There are 13,345 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,234being confirmed and 2,111 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,603, and deaths are up by 60 since Wednesday.

A total of 9,615,023 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,424 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 109 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending.

393 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

243 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

69,986 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: