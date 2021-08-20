Virginia reports 2,792 COVID-19 cases in a day; Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk report more than 100 new cases each

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 734,079 total cases, 562,816 of which are confirmed and 171,263 are probable. There are 11,647 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,836 being confirmed and 1,811 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,792, and deaths are up by 9 since Thursday.

The VDH reported 9,761,485 total COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the state as of Friday. That is 41,292 doses given since Wednesday, as the VDH did not release vaccine data on Thursday. The full breakdown of vaccines given by locality is below.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,157 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 108 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,265 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

344 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

59,668 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: