Virginia reports 227 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up 31% of state's case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 675,392 total cases, 525,447 of which are confirmed and 149,945 are probable. There are 11,173 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,429 being confirmed and 1,744 being probable. The case numbers are up by 227, and deaths are up by 13 since Saturday.

A total of 7,422,978 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has not updated its vaccination numbers. This article will be updated when Sunday's numbers are released.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 393 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 107 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 500 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

142 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

78 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 780 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,057 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,283 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case information for local areas: