Virginia reports 272 new COVID-19 cases in a day as several retailers begin to ease mask requirements nationwide

The Virginia Department of Health released its daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 670,456 total cases, 521,930 of which are confirmed and 148,526 are probable. There are 11,029 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,307 being confirmed and 1,722 being probable. The case numbers are up by 272, and deaths are up by 11 since Sunday.

A total of 7,275,087 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 7,109,951 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 36,414 statewide doses reported since Friday.

Monday's local vaccine totals and percent positivity reflects three days worth of data due to VDH's server maintenance over the weekend.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Monday, there are 516 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 145 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 661 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 22 more hospitalizations from Sunday.

196 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

121 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 836 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,056 in the state - that's 27% usage.

55,579 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case information for local areas: