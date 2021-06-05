Virginia reports 286 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads, surrounding areas report 21% of state's daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 676,586 total cases, 526,442 of which are confirmed and 150,144 are probable. There are 11,229 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,474 being confirmed and 1,755 being probable. The case numbers are up by 286, and deaths are up by 7 since Friday.

Saturday marked the 11th day in a row that Virginia has reported under 500 daily COVID-19 cases.

A total of 7,478,244 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 8,339,271 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 37,835 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 344 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 99 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 443 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

112 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

82 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 792 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,613 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: