Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia reports 3,767 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up 19% of state's daily case increase

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
rona generic.jpg
Posted at 12:23 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 12:23:18-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 846,979 total cases, 635,157 of which are confirmed and 211,822 are probable. There are 12,463 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,523 being confirmed and 1,940 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,767, and deaths are up by 54 since Wednesday.

A total of 9,124,966 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now given 10,470,868 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,993 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 175 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,168 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

559 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

66,178 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS846,9793,76712,4635410,470,86814,965
ACCOMACK3,6651964135,90833
CHESAPEAKE26,7701103261242,937474
FRANKLIN1,42973808,52722
GLOUCESTER3,4821556038,91461
HAMPTON13,921452132128,675273
ISLE OF WIGHT4,0102877040,88966
JAMES CITY6,2813385094,880144
MATHEWS81991509,97817
NEWPORT NEWS18,940662672167,894390
NORFOLK22,673743001197,142424
NORTHAMPTON1,040738015,32320
POQUOSON1,180718014,26718
PORTSMOUTH11,64129218081,567187
SOUTHAMPTON2,2031059016,19244
SUFFOLK10,04657210291,210214
VIRGINIA BEACH46,5301684842466,176879
WILLIAMSBURG1,047414014,46918
YORK4,9452365074,13387
LOCAL TOTALS180,6227112547111,739,0813,371
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo