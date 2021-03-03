Virginia reports 383 daily COVID-19 related deaths with Chesapeake reporting 22 deaths since Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 580,108 total cases, 456,462 of which are confirmed and 123,646 are probable. There are 9,326 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 7,993 being confirmed and 1,333 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,549, and deaths are up by 383 since Tuesday.

A total of 5,946,972 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 2,062,403 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution but Virginia Beach has given the most by far at 95,382.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,134 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 218 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,352 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 96 more hospitalizations from Tuesday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,354.

284 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

184 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 905 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,931 in the state - that's 31% usage.

47,259 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: