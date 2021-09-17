Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia reports 4K new COVID-19 cases; Local areas make up 18% of state case increase

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
rona generic.jpg
Posted at 4:06 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 16:06:02-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 827,197 total cases, 622,017 of which are confirmed and 205,180 are probable. There are 12,242 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,342 being confirmed and 1,900 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,212, and deaths are up by 35 since Thursday.

A total of 8,979,149 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,984 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 190 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,174 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

621 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

65,446 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS827,1974,21235,4147712,24235
ACCOMACK3,568232731631
CHESAPEAKE26,20092119903230
FRANKLIN1,3849671380
GLOUCESTER3,35125830551
HAMPTON13,6056860112102
ISLE OF WIGHT3,895251901751
JAMES CITY6,124402241850
MATHEWS7911280150
NEWPORT NEWS18,48810270242601
NORFOLK22,22972135432960
NORTHAMPTON9988940380
POQUOSON1,12910310180
PORTSMOUTH11,3634683742150
SOUTHAMPTON2,1720720591
SUFFOLK9,8083460512040
VIRGINIA BEACH45,6181652,35164683
WILLIAMSBURG1,0268380140
YORK4,828241120640
LOCAL TOTALS176,5777528,86123250010
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo