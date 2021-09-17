Virginia reports 4K new COVID-19 cases; Local areas make up 18% of state case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 827,197 total cases, 622,017 of which are confirmed and 205,180 are probable. There are 12,242 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,342 being confirmed and 1,900 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,212, and deaths are up by 35 since Thursday.

A total of 8,979,149 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,984 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 190 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,174 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

621 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

65,446 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: