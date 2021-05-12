Virginia reports 561 new COVID-19 cases as statewide vaccination rates increase; Virginia Beach administers nearly 3K vaccine doses in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 668,147 total cases, 520,333 of which are confirmed and 147,814 are probable. There are 10,934 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,224 being confirmed and 1,710 being probable. The case numbers are up by 561, and deaths are up by 15 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,207,114 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 6,876,455 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 44,299 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 616 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 163 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 779 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 67 additional hospitalizations from Tuesday.

223 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

126 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 843 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 28% usage.

55,390 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: