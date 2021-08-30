Virginia reports 8K COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 762,948 total cases, 581,537 of which are confirmed and 181,411 are probable. There are 11,810 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,974 being confirmed and 1,836 being probable. The case numbers are up by 8,296, and deaths are up by 41 since Friday. VDH does not update their COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 8,541,401 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 9,943,774 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 14,015 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,527 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 173 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,700 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

432 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

62,111 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: