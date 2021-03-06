Virginia reports 91 new COVID-19 deaths; Over 8K vaccines given in Hampton Roads since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 584,537 total cases, 460,273 of which are confirmed and 124,264 are probable. There are 9,519 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,090 being confirmed and 1,429 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,477, and deaths are up by 91 since Friday.

A total of 6,018,284 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 2,220,399 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 977 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 187 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,164 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 58 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,637.

263 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

160 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 907 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,921 in the state - that's 31% usage.

48,386 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: