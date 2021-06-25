Virginia reports less than 200 new COVID-19 cases, 11 daily deaths

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 679,472 total cases, 528,890 of which are confirmed and 150,582 are probable. There are 11,389 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,615 being confirmed and 1,774 being probable. The case numbers are up by 142, and deaths are up by 11 since Thursday.

A total of 7,655,023 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 8,937,705 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 22,526 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 176 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 74 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 250 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

60 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

31 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 700 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,127 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: