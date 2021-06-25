Watch
Virginia reports less than 200 new COVID-19 cases, 11 daily deaths

Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 13:51:43-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 679,472 total cases, 528,890 of which are confirmed and 150,582 are probable. There are 11,389 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,615 being confirmed and 1,774 being probable. The case numbers are up by 142, and deaths are up by 11 since Thursday.

A total of 7,655,023 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 8,937,705 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 22,526 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 176 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 74 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 250 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

60 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

31 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 700 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,127 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS679,47214211,389118,937,70522,526
ACCOMACK2,869045027,83581
CHESAPEAKE21,22803061202,841431
FRANKLIN1,14103306,65020
GLOUCESTER2,273149033,464112
HAMPTON10,72251810107,808285
ISLE OF WIGHT3,174270034,94390
JAMES CITY4,666172085,769292
MATHEWS60311208,86317
NEWPORT NEWS14,33702390138,367374
NORFOLK18,02482690162,491520
NORTHAMPTON808136013,16464
POQUOSON896018012,75721
PORTSMOUTH9,1974203065,081200
SOUTHAMPTON1,985057013,1729
SUFFOLK8,002-1191073,859196
VIRGINIA BEACH36,386134141395,140974
WILLIAMSBURG771-113013,18640
YORK3,803-258165,458219
LOCAL TOTALS140,88532226631,460,8483,945
