Virginia reports more than 1K new COVID-19 cases for second day straight; Hampton Roads makes up 27% of state case increase

Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 12:00:20-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 693,206 total cases, 537,297 of which are confirmed and 155,909 are probable. There are 11,525 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,730 being confirmed and 1,795 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,101, and deaths are up by 3 since Wednesday.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

  • Eastern Shore District 9.8%
  • Chesapeake 8.9%
  • Western Tidewater District 8%
  • Hampton 8.3%
  • Peninsula District 7.7%
  • Norfolk 6.8%
  • Portsmouth 7.8%
  • Virginia Beach 7.3%

A total of 7,959,637 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 9,394,739 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,182 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 355 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 93 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 448 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

122 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,107 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS693,2061,10131,2662511,52539,394,73915,182
ACCOMACK2,9233216046029,64583
CHESAPEAKE21,78646106013110215,188461
FRANKLIN1,15215503307,16418
GLOUCESTER2,3731270052034,98254
HAMPTON10,9822947111840113,867227
ISLE OF WIGHT3,2554157070036,78453
JAMES CITY4,7805184172088,437148
MATHEWS61012401409,15612
NEWPORT NEWS14,68741550-12420147,940334
NORFOLK18,36033107022740173,402475
NORTHAMPTON811482037013,81514
POQUOSON918029018013,20715
PORTSMOUTH9,382257100205070,198206
SOUTHAMPTON2,007158057014,00945
SUFFOLK8,187154911193179,124185
VIRGINIA BEACH37,301691,77024200417,087780
WILLIAMSBURG787332014013,6007
YORK3,9221198059068,353103
LOCAL TOTALS144,2233037,1277230111,545,9583,220
