Virginia reports more than 2K new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads areas make up 28% of state's daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 715,556 total cases, 551,047 of which are confirmed and 164,509 are probable. There are 11,583 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,782 being confirmed and 1,801 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,361, and deaths are up by 2 since Wednesday.

A total of 8,173,396 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, Virginia has given a total of 9,617,533 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 14,317 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 856 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 115 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 971 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

233 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,700 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: