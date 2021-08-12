Watch
Virginia reports more than 2K new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads areas make up 28% of state's daily case increase

Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 10:32:44-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 715,556 total cases, 551,047 of which are confirmed and 164,509 are probable. There are 11,583 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,782 being confirmed and 1,801 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,361, and deaths are up by 2 since Wednesday.

A total of 8,173,396 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, Virginia has given a total of 9,617,533 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 14,317 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 856 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 115 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 971 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

233 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,700 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS715,5562,36111,58329,617,53314,317
ACCOMACK3,032847030,772104
CHESAPEAKE22,6241123110221,265417
FRANKLIN1,19093307,44113
GLOUCESTER2,5622353035,83562
HAMPTON11,470621840117,055203
ISLE OF WIGHT3,3901070037,74662
JAMES CITY4,9982073089,93992
MATHEWS63901409,32820
NEWPORT NEWS15,402732430152,358258
NORFOLK19,067872780178,344411
NORTHAMPTON829137014,252101
POQUOSON949318013,41213
PORTSMOUTH9,71034206072,691172
SOUTHAMPTON2,024157014,45135
SUFFOLK8,54137194081,652181
VIRGINIA BEACH38,7831754240428,368749
WILLIAMSBURG828614013,83611
YORK4,0911260069,72674
LOCAL TOTALS150,129673231601,588,4712,978
