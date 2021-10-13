Virginia reports more than 2K new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up 16% of state's daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 897,978 total cases, 669,525 of which are confirmed and 228,453 are probable. There are 13,285 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,180 being confirmed and 2,105 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,359, and deaths are up by 66 since Tuesday.

A total of 9,588,161 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,471 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 105 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending.

422 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

260 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

69,881 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: