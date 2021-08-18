Watch
Virginia reports more than 2K new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up nearly 28% of state case increase

Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 13:13:54-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 728,523 total cases, 559,201 of which are confirmed and 169,322 are probable. There are 11,632 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,826 being confirmed and 1,806 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,552 and deaths are up by 7 since Tuesday.

A total of 8,277,193 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 9,720,193 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 12,164 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,133 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 110 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,243 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

340 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

59,514 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS728,5232,55232,4939411,63279,720,19312,164
ACCOMACK3,10313235247031,215123
CHESAPEAKE23,13889109823110224,556296
FRANKLIN1,21335703307,5698
GLOUCESTER2,6421371053036,22073
HAMPTON11,74740508-21840118,515203
ISLE OF WIGHT3,4573163070038,15675
JAMES CITY5,15329197173090,601109
MATHEWS65212501409,40616
NEWPORT NEWS15,8829561012440154,330270
NORFOLK19,55878115442811180,893247
NORTHAMPTON845385037014,37917
POQUOSON964629018013,54437
PORTSMOUTH9,934407322207073,978153
SOUTHAMPTON2,044363058014,68724
SUFFOLK8,723355183196082,945148
VIRGINIA BEACH39,8202241,957224250433,545585
WILLIAMSBURG858833014013,91814
YORK4,19123104060070,33378
LOCAL TOTALS153,9247067,63935232511,608,7902,476
