Virginia reports more than 2K new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up nearly 28% of state case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 728,523 total cases, 559,201 of which are confirmed and 169,322 are probable. There are 11,632 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,826 being confirmed and 1,806 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,552 and deaths are up by 7 since Tuesday.

A total of 8,277,193 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 9,720,193 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 12,164 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,133 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 110 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,243 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

340 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

59,514 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: