Virginia reports more than 38K COVID-19 vaccine doses given in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 947,271 total cases, 701,689 of which are confirmed and 245,582 are probable. There are 14,422 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,109 being confirmed and 2,313 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,210, and deaths are up by 30 since Monday.

A total of 10,219,095 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 12,164,588 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 38,401 statewide doses given since Monday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 772 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 77 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 849 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

204 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

117 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

72,788 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: