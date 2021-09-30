Virginia reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 585 new cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 866,776 total cases, 648,996 of which are confirmed and 217,780 are probable. There are 12,750 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,768 being confirmed and 1,982 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,132, and deaths are up by 54 since Wednesday.

A total of 9,301,357 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health has not released updated vaccine totals. This article will be updated when Thursday's vaccine numbers are released.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,842 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 144 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,986 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

527 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

67,812 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: