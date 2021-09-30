Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 585 new cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
rona generic.jpg
Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 12:49:05-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 866,776 total cases, 648,996 of which are confirmed and 217,780 are probable. There are 12,750 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,768 being confirmed and 1,982 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,132, and deaths are up by 54 since Wednesday.

A total of 9,301,357 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health has not released updated vaccine totals. This article will be updated when Thursday's vaccine numbers are released.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,842 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 144 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,986 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

527 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

67,812 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS866,7763,13236,6387212,75054
ACCOMACK3,788202860691
CHESAPEAKE27,295791,234-33332
FRANKLIN1,50714710390
GLOUCESTER3,6059870600
HAMPTON14,2385263432171
ISLE OF WIGHT4,116172051792
JAMES CITY6,489392351881
MATHEWS8456291160
NEWPORT NEWS19,3995973422772
NORFOLK23,161491,43643040
NORTHAMPTON1,0795980400
POQUOSON1,2204330180
PORTSMOUTH11,9073186302220
SOUTHAMPTON2,2611080-1600
SUFFOLK10,2593464532172
VIRGINIA BEACH47,3971372,48374910
WILLIAMSBURG1,0776422140
YORK5,072141190690
LOCAL TOTALS184,7155859,31420261311
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo