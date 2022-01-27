Virginia reports nearly 12K new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths since Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,514,862 total cases, 1,081,269 of which are confirmed and 433,593 are probable. There are 16,088 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,342 being confirmed and 2,656 being probable. The case numbers are up by 11,743 and deaths are up by 36 since Wednesday.

A total of 12,191,200 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, Virginia has given a total of 14,647,797 COVID-19 vaccines. That is an average of 15,577 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 3,312 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 155 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,467 people being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

576 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

89,682 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: