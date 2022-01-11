Virginia reports nearly 17K new COVID-19 cases, 44 additional deaths in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,295,420 total cases, 927,416 of which are confirmed and 368,004 are probable. There are 15,715 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,129 being confirmed and 2,586 being probable. The case numbers are up by 16,681 and deaths are up by 44 since Monday.

A total of 11,604,504 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 14,321,939 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 35,579 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 3,678 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 167 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,845 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

589 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

82,188 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: