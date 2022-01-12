Virginia reports nearly 19K new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,315,256 total cases, 941,000 of which are confirmed and 374,256 are probable. There are 15,750 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,163 being confirmed and 2,587 being probable. The case numbers are up by 19,836, and deaths are up by 35 since Tuesday.

A total of 11,653,512 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 14,349,458 COVID-19 vaccines. That is an average of 27,519 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 3,722 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 177 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,899 people being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

621 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

82,596 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

