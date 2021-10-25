Virginia reports nearly 4K additional COVID-19 cases over weekend

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 918,700 total cases, 683,159 of which are confirmed and 235,531 are probable. There are 13,745 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,542 being confirmed and 2,203 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,945, and deaths are up by 77 since Friday. This is three days worth of data as Virginia does not release data over the weekend.

A total of 9,844,683 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of 1p.m., Monday vaccine data had not been released yet.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,135 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 95 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,230 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

320 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

222 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

70,944 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

