Virginia reports nearly 6K new COVID-19 cases, 50 additional deaths in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,034,107 total cases, 755,951 of which are confirmed and 278,156 are probable. There are 15,224 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,781 being confirmed and 2,443 being probable. The case numbers are up by 5,972, and deaths are up by 50 since Tuesday.

A total of 10,973,912 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 13,661,704 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 26,125 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,449 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 101 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,550 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

379 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

209 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

76,625 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: