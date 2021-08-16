Virginia reports nearly 6K new COVID-19 cases since Friday as Hampton Roads makes up 28% of statewide case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 723,727 total cases, 556,283 of which are confirmed and 167,444 are probable. There are 11,618 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,814 being confirmed and 1,804 being probable. The case numbers are up by 5,901, and deaths are up by 19 since Friday.

A total of 8,245,136 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 9,694,486 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,650 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,014 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 123 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,137 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

281 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

59,329 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: