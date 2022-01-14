Virginia reports over 17K new COVID-19 cases, almost 4K people currently hospitalized

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,351,417 total cases, 966,624 of which are confirmed and 384,793 are probable. There are 15,803 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,196 being confirmed and 2,607 being probable. The case numbers are up by 17,219, and deaths are up by 18 since Thursday.

A total of 11,739,291 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday, Virginia has given a total of 14,412,369 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 30,978 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 3,673 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 172 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,845 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

656 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

87,676 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

