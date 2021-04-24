Watch
Virginia reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads reports 24% of state's case increase, no new deaths

Posted at 10:24 AM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 10:24:32-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 653,326 total cases, 508,034 of which are confirmed and 145,292 are probable. There are 10,675 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,963 being confirmed and 1,712 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,005, and deaths are up by 9 since Friday.

A total of 6,936,596 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 900 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 146 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,046 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 11 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.

262 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

147 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 831 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,965 in the state - that's 28% usage.

54,188 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS653,3261,00510,67595,773,361105,410
ACCOMACK2,786540021,501205
CHESAPEAKE20,454422860138,8582,154
FRANKLIN1,12613104,89691
GLOUCESTER2,162347024,671408
HAMPTON10,14518171074,5091,106
ISLE OF WIGHT3,084565025,645285
JAMES CITY4,499371067,077708
MATHEWS59301207,05597
NEWPORT NEWS13,59630221094,5261,466
NORFOLK17,167252480103,2201,134
NORTHAMPTON789135010,400110
POQUOSON86901609,624101
PORTSMOUTH8,78617187044,065660
SOUTHAMPTON1,95825609,793211
SUFFOLK7,75916183050,505721
VIRGINIA BEACH35,003643820262,6213,656
WILLIAMSBURG75331209,184106
YORK3,643452046,770642
LOCAL TOTALS135,172239211501,004,92013,861
